UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Coach Quits Ahead Of West Indies Tour

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Sri Lanka coach quits ahead of West Indies tour

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach David Sekar resigned Thursday, just days before the national team is due to leave for a West Indies tour, the cricket board said.

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 54-year-old Australian, who joined them as the fast bowling coach in December 2019, had cited "personal reasons" for quitting with immediate effect.

Sekar has not yet commented publicly.

His resignation comes five days before Sri Lanka is set to leave for the West Indies to play two Tests, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches.

The West Indies tour was postponed by over a week after Sri Lanka's head coach Mickey Arthur and opening batsman Lahiru Thirimanne contracted coronavirus earlier this month.

Both will be joining the team, which is leaving on Tuesday, the board said.

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka David December 2019 National University Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

3 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.