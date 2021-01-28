Sri Lanka cricket selector quits after England debacle

Sri Lanka's chief cricket selector Ashantha de Mel resigned on Thursday after the national team lost both Tests of the two-match home series against England, the cricket board announced

It said the 61-year-old former Test player, had stepped down citing "personal reasons.

" "We respect Ashantha's decision and we thank him for the services he rendered to Sri Lanka Cricket during his tenure," the board said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from de Mel.

Earlier this week, he had also resigned from his other role as manager of the Sri Lankan team which last month suffered another series defeat in South Africa, losing both Test matches.