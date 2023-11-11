Open Menu

Sri Lanka Cricket Suspended By ICC Board

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM

Sri Lanka Cricket suspended by ICC Board

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Saturday suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect, says an ICC release issued here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The International Cricket Council (ICC) board Saturday suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect, says an ICC release issued here.

The ICC Board met Saturday and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation, and or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Sri Lanka Government

Recent Stories

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin ..

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin fourth

7 minutes ago
 New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan ..

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan crash out

7 minutes ago
 Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel arm ..

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

4 minutes ago
 150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 work ..

150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 workers charged

9 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

9 minutes ago
 Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Ken ..

Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Kenya

9 minutes ago
Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

9 minutes ago
 Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bang ..

Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bangladesh

9 minutes ago
 Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins ..

Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP sprint

14 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chi ..

Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chief Minister’s demise

14 minutes ago
 Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

14 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports