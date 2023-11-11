Sri Lanka Cricket suspended by ICC Board

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board Saturday suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect, says an ICC release issued here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The International Cricket Council (ICC) board Saturday suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect, says an ICC release issued here.

The ICC Board met Saturday and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation, and or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.