UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Cricket Trio Face Long Bans For Virus Breach

Zeeshan Mehtab 30 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:41 PM

Sri Lanka cricket trio face long bans for virus breach

A panel that investigated a breach of the bio-secure coronavirus bubble during Sri Lanka's limited over series in England has recommended bans of up to two years for three players accused, cricket official sources said Thursday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A panel that investigated a breach of the bio-secure coronavirus bubble during Sri Lanka's limited over series in England has recommended bans of up to two years for three players accused, cricket official sources said Thursday.

The five-member panel told Sri Lanka Cricket that vice captain Kusal Mendis and opening batter Danushka Gunathilaka should be barred from all forms of the game for two years, the sources said.

Niroshan Dickwella -- also seen in social media videos enjoying a night out on the eve of the first one-day international -- was recommended an 18-month ban, according to sources.

The panel said all three should be fined $25,000 each, the sources said, adding that the Sri Lanka board will take a final decision on the panel's recommendations.

"These recommendations now go to executive committee of the board which will take a final decision," one official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of any official announcement.

Mendis and Dickwella were seen smoking in the streets of Durham, where they were based ahead of the ODI.

In a second video, Gunathilaka was seen joining the pair, violating the coronavirus rules of their stay in England.

Under strict coronavirus precautions the team was not allowed out of their bio-secure hotel.

The trio were sent home after the videos went viral and were also excluded from Sri Lanka's ongoing series against India.

Following the breach in England, disgruntled Sri Lankan fans launched a campaign to shun the team on social media, with fans sharing memes asking each other not to watch them on television.

Related Topics

India Cricket Sri Lanka Social Media Hotel Durham Kusal Mendis TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Preparations finalized to observe Yume-e-Shuhadda ..

30 seconds ago

Islamabad police decide to install CCTV cameras at ..

33 seconds ago

FPCCI demands to issue SROs for tax exemption on i ..

36 seconds ago

Vietnam, US Agree to Foster Defense Cooperation - ..

10 minutes ago

Last date for filing tax-turns is September 30: FB ..

10 minutes ago

Secretary Relief directs PDMA to ensure speedy ass ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.