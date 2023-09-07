Open Menu

Sri Lanka Cricketer Sachithra Senanayake Arrested For Match-Fixing

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Sri Lanka cricketer Sachithra Senanayake arrested for Match-Fixing

Senanayake could potentially receive a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine amounting to 100 million rupees (equivalent to $309,000).

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2023) Sri Lanka former spin-bowler Sachithra Senanayake has been arrested over charges of match-fixing.

The arrest took place as part of an investigation into sports-related crimes, with Senanayake now facing allegations of manipulating two players to participate in match-fixing during the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Senanayake, aged 38, is the first individual to be charged under a 2019 law that criminalizes match-fixing in the country.

In the event of a conviction, Senanayake could potentially receive a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine amounting to 100 million rupees (equivalent to $309,000).

The initiative was spearheaded by Harin Fernando, the former sports minister, who introduced stringent legislation in response to the International Cricket Council (ICC) labeling Sri Lanka as one of the cricketing world's most corrupt nations.

Moreover, former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage made a striking declaration in 2021, asserting that match-fixing was pervasive in the country's cricket scene.

Such concerns have not been limited to officials alone, as Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning skipper, called on fans in 2012 to boycott matches in protest against perceived "mismanagement, corruption, and indiscipline" within the national team.

Related Topics

Cricket Corruption Protest World ICC Sports Sri Lanka Fine 2019 2020 Event Premier League Lalpir Power Limited Million

Recent Stories

Air Force Day being observed today with national z ..

Air Force Day being observed today with national zeal

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing ove ..

Caretaker Finance Minister calls for enhancing overall revenue

27 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investme ..

Caretaker PM, CEO Huawei Pakistan discuss investment opportunities

32 minutes ago
 Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare ..

Sheikh Khalifa Medical City treats child with rare rheumatological disease

55 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2023

3 hours ago
Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quic ..

Sept.6, a milestone in Pakistan's history of quick defence: Azad Jammu Kashmir ..

12 hours ago
 Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

Toll from Bulgaria flooding rises to four

12 hours ago
 Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

Spain's Herrada snatches Vuelta stage 11 victory

12 hours ago
 Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party offic ..

Bilawal condoles target-killing of two party office-bearers in Karachi

12 hours ago
 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup scores

13 hours ago
 ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war ..

ICCI pays tribute to martyrs, veterans of 1965 war on Defence Day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports