Sri Lanka Crush West Indies By 161 Runs To Clinch ODI Series

Wed 26th February 2020



Sri Lanka crushed West Indies by 161 runs in the second one-day international to clinch the series in Hambantota on Wednesday

Hambantota, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka crushed West Indies by 161 runs in the second one-day international to clinch the series in Hambantota on Wednesday.

Chasing 346 for victory, West Indies were bowled out for 184 in 39.

1 overs with wrist spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan taking three wickets each.

Avishka Fernando, who blasted 127, and Kusal Mendis, who made 119, put on 239 runs in Sri Lanka's highest third-wicket stand as the hosts amassed 345 for eight after being put into bat.

Sri Lanka took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after edging the first game by one wicket. The third match is in Kandy on Sunday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

