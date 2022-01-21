UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Crush Zimbabwe By 184 Runs To Clinch ODI Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 21, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka hammered Zimbabwe by 184 runs in the third and final one-day international to clinch the series 2-1 on Friday

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka hammered Zimbabwe by 184 runs in the third and final one-day international to clinch the series 2-1 on Friday.

Zimbabwe were all out for 70 in 24.4 overs in reply to Sri Lanka's total of 254-9 in Kandy.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and offspinner Ramesh Mendis claimed two wickets each.

Opening batsman Pathum Nissanka top-scored with 55 and Charith Asalanka made 52 for Sri Lanka after they elected to bat first.

