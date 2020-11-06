UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Delays Twenty20 Cricket League Over Virus

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 01:42 PM

Sri Lanka delays Twenty20 cricket league over virus

Sri Lanka delayed the Lanka Premier League cricket tournament on Friday for a third time and cut the number of venues to one from three as coronavirus infections surge

Colombo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka delayed the Lanka Premier League cricket tournament on Friday for a third time and cut the number of venues to one from three as coronavirus infections surge.

The start of the 23-match league, which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite, was put back six days to November 27, the cricket board said.

A statement said all the games will now be behind closed doors in the southern town of Hambantota with the final on December 17.

The league was originally scheduled for August but was moved to November 14 and then November 21 because of the pandemic.

Sri Lankan officials said health authorities have agreed to a shorter seven-day quarantine for players, but insist on 14 days of isolation for support staff.

Bangladesh called off a Sri Lanka tour last month because of the quarantine restrictions.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahid Afridi Sri Lanka August November December All From Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-Q Supremo Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain falls ill

6 minutes ago

Rich nations fall short on climate finance pledge

4 minutes ago

Allianz profit rises despite virus hit

4 minutes ago

ML-1 rail project to ensure massive economic activ ..

4 minutes ago

505 outlaws arrested, 55 kg narcotics seized in Oc ..

4 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open after strong gains

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.