Sri Lanka Drops Mathews, Perera For New Zealand T20 Series

Zeeshan Mehtab 22 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:25 PM

Sri Lanka Saturday dropped former captain Angelo Mathews and all-rounder Thisara Perera from the team's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka Saturday dropped former captain Angelo Mathews and all-rounder Thisara Perera from the team's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand.

Veteran paceman Lasith Malinga has been retained captain in the shortest format with Sri Lanka cricket naming a 15-man squad for the series starting September 1 in Kandy.

Mathews and Perera, both aged 30, have been left out of the team that has Niroshan Dickwella as vice-captain.

Perera played his last T20 against South Africa in March in Johannesburg. Mathews last featured in a T20 match in Colombo against the visiting Proteas side last year.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Lahiru Madushanka.

