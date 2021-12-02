Sri Lanka in firm control of second Test with 279-run lead

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :An outstanding hundred by Dhananjaya de Silva put Sri Lanka back in control of the second Test against the West Indies on Thursday as they finished day four at Galle on 328-8.

De Silva and Lasith Embuldeniya's ninth wicket partnership yielded a record 107 runs as they batted through the final session of the day.

The West Indies trail by 279, 11 more than the highest ever successful run chase at Galle.