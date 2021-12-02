UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka In Firm Control Of Second Test With 279-run Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sri Lanka in firm control of second Test with 279-run lead

Galle, Sri Lanka, Dec 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :An outstanding hundred by Dhananjaya de Silva put Sri Lanka back in control of the second Test against the West Indies on Thursday as they finished day four at Galle on 328-8.

De Silva and Lasith Embuldeniya's ninth wicket partnership yielded a record 107 runs as they batted through the final session of the day.

The West Indies trail by 279, 11 more than the highest ever successful run chase at Galle.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Galle Dhananjaya De Silva

Recent Stories

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warr ..

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich

14 minutes ago
 Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

25 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov ..

Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov at Meeting in Stockholm

12 minutes ago
 India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicr ..

India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicron spread:Virat Kohli

12 minutes ago
 Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - ..

Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - Southee

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis ..

Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis Singles & Doubles winner Hamz ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.