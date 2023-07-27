Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

The host have nine wickets in hand, and are still 329 runs behind from Pakistan.

\COLOMB: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) Pakistan batted two further overs on day three, seemingly to get Mohammad Rizwan to his half-century, then claimed the wicket of Nishan Madushka before lunch.

Sri Lanka resisted their march, primarily through captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who strode to 36 not out off 53.

But Pakistan are still marching towards a big victory. They had established a mammoth first-innings lead of 410. And although the pitch has not started spitting for the spinners yet, the occasional delivery does leap off the surface, such as the one Noman Ali bowled to dismiss Madushka half hour before the session ended.

Sri Lanka have nine wickets in hand, and are still 329 runs behind. But they will hope that Karunaratne, in particular, can continue as he did in the opening session. He was strong through the legside as usual, and although somewhat uncomfortable against Shaheen Afridi, was confident enough at the crease to pick up the scoring opportunities on offer.

He was especially good against the legspin of Abrar Ahmed, whose five overs cost 22 runs - both Karunaratne and Madushka using their feet well against him. Until the wicket-taking delivery came, Sri Lanka's batters had appeared to have settled into a rhythm.

Noman's first ball, though, was a stunner. It first drifted to leg, dipped on Madushka, then having pitched on about middle and leg, gripped the pitch to beat the batter's outside edge and clip off stump. The batter was out for 33 off 72 balls.

Kusal Mendis attempted to get on top of Noman early, coming down the track to launch him twice for fours down the ground in Noman's second over. But no further risks were taken with lunch so close.

Earlier, Rizwan had resumed his innings on 37, and struck three boundaries and a single off one Prabath Jayasuriya over to complete his eighth Test fifty.