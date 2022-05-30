UrduPoint.com

Sri-Lanka Is All Set To Start Asia Cup T20

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 30, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Sri-Lanka is all set to start Asia Cup T20

The 18th Asia Cup that was postponed twice is now to start on August 24, with the continent's six teams competing for the title.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 30th, 2022) Amid uncertain economic and political turmoil, the Sri Lankan cricket board is all set to start the Asia Cup T20 Cricket.

The Sri-Lankan officials have set the new dates from August 24 to September 7, 2022 for the mega event.

They have also sought the agreement of participating countries.

The 18th Asia Cup that was postponed twice is now to start August 24 in Sri Lanka, with the continent's six teams competing for the title.

The Asia Cup is featuring Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and one of the qualifiers.

According to the sources, the dates have been set after request received by the SL Board from a couple of participating teams including Pakistan on the possible clash of international fixtures.

Pakistan are to host England for seven T20 Internationals in the latter part of September. It would be perfect from Pakistan’s perspective as the team wouod be back home well in time for the start of the T20 series against England If Asia Cup goes ahead on the new dates of August 24 and ends on September 7.

Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2023 Asia Cup, which was initially scheduled to take place in 2022. A qualifier will join the top teams for the Asia Cup, in addition to the top five cricket-playing Asian countries.

