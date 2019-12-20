UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Lose Six Wickets At Lunch In Second Pakistan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:14 PM

Sri Lanka lose six wickets at Lunch in second Pakistan Test

Pakistan picked up three more Sri Lankan wickets in first session on day two of the second Test match as the visitors were 170-6 at lunch

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Pakistan picked up three more Sri Lankan wickets in first session on day two of the second Test match as the visitors were 170-6 at lunch.Pakistan's Shaheen Shah and Mohammad Abbas dismissed three batsmen apiece.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal is 42 not out.The Islanders had started the day on 64-3 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 191. The match is being played at the National Stadium Karachi.

Your Thoughts and Comments

