Sri Lanka lose six wickets at Lunch in second Pakistan Test

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Pakistan picked up three more Sri Lankan wickets in first session on day two of the second Test match as the visitors were 170-6 at lunch.Pakistan's Shaheen Shah and Mohammad Abbas dismissed three batsmen apiece.

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal is 42 not out.The Islanders had started the day on 64-3 in reply to Pakistan's first innings total of 191. The match is being played at the National Stadium Karachi.