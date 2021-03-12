UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Make 273-8 In 2nd ODI Against Windies

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:02 PM

Sri Lanka make 273-8 in 2nd ODI against Windies

Brief scores at the innings interval of the second One-Day International of the three-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Brief scores at the innings interval of the second One-Day International of the three-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Friday: Sri Lanka 273-8 (D. Gunathilaka 96, D. Chandimal 71, W. Hasaranga 47) v West IndiesToss: West Indies

