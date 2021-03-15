Sri Lanka make 274-6 in in third and final ODI against West Indies

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Wanindu Hasaranga hit an undefeated 80 as Sri Lanka made 274-6 in the third and final One-Day International against the West Indies on Sunday.

West Indies have already captured the series after winning the first two matches.

Brief scores at the innings interval of the third and final One-Day International of the series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday:Sri Lanka 274-6 (W. Hasaranga 80 n.o.; A. Bandara 55 n.o.; A. Hosein 3-33) v West IndiesToss: West Indies