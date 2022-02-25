UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Name 18-man Squad For India Test Series

Muhammad Rameez Published February 25, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Sri Lanka named an 18-member squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne Friday for the two-match Test series against India starting next week

Sri Lanka named an 18-member squad led by Dimuth Karunaratne Friday for the two-match Test series against India starting next week.

The first match will be in Mohali from Friday while the second will be at Bengaluru from March 12.

Sri Lanka are currently 1-0 down in a three-match T20 series against India.

The next T20 match is on Saturday at Dharamsala.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema and Lasith Embuldeniya

