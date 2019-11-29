UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Name Chandimal In Squad For Key Pakistan Test Series

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:26 PM

Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series

Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan.

The matches will be the first Tests played in Pakistan for more than a decade because of security fears.

The 30-year-old Chandimal, who played his last Test in Australia in February, will be in a squad now led by Dimuth Karunaratne, the cricket board said.

He was in a squad that played New Zealand in August but did not play a match.

Sri Lanka lost the three one-day internationals but won the three T20 matches.

Pakistan's last home Test match was against Sri Lanka in March 2009.

The first Test of this series will be in Rawalpindi from December 11. Sri Lanka leave for Pakistan three days earlier.

Sri Lanka squadDimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, and Lakshan Sandakan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Australia Sri Lanka Sandakan Rawalpindi New Zealand Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Kasun Rajitha Lahiru Kumara February March August December From

Recent Stories

TCL Launches flagship store in Islamabad

7 minutes ago

PTA Response to Freedom House Report on Internet F ..

16 minutes ago

UAE’s support after Christchurch attack gave psy ..

16 minutes ago

Over 300 UG, PG degrees conferred at NUST MCS conv ..

18 minutes ago

Economic activities be generated to reduce unemplo ..

5 minutes ago

Petroleum products prices likely to scale down on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.