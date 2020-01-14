UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Names 15-man Squad For Zimbabwe Tests

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

Sri Lanka names 15-man squad for Zimbabwe Tests

Sri Lanka Tuesday named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, the first in the African nation since its suspension was lifted by the ICC

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka Tuesday named a 15-member squad for the two-match Test series in Zimbabwe, the first in the African nation since its suspension was lifted by the ICC.

Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27th, Sri Lanka's cricket board said.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when they toured Bangladesh and they were barred from ICC events in July last year because of political interference but was readmitted by the International Cricket Council three months later.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan and Suranga Lakmal.

Related Topics

Cricket ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Sandakan Harare Zimbabwe Dhananjaya De Silva Vishwa Fernando Kusal Mendis Kasun Rajitha Lahiru Kumara January July November Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Su ..

13 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Dubai Int ..

21 minutes ago

PTI’s negotiation-committee to meet PML-Q and BN ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) sheds 11 points to c ..

5 minutes ago

Rupee-Dollar exchange rate stable

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.