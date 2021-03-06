Sri Lanka names 17-member squad for West Indies Tests

Colombo, March 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka flew five Test players Saturday to join a 17-member squad for the two Tests against the West Indies at the end of the ongoing limited overs tournament.

Sri Lanka cricket said Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, and Lasith Embuldeniya -- who were not included in the white-ball squad -- left the island Saturday for the Caribbean.

The first Test starts on March 21 and the second and final game is scheduled for March 29.

Sri Lanka has levelled the T20 series after winning the second Twenty20 game by 43 runs on Friday.

The third and final T20 will be on Sunday and the one-day internationals will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14.

Sri Lanka Test squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya.