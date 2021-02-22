UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Names 20-member Squad For West Indies Tour

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:31 PM

Sri Lanka names 20-member squad for West Indies tour

Sri Lanka Monday named a 20-member squad for six limited over matches against the West Indies delayed by Covid-19 infections

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka Monday named a 20-member squad for six limited over matches against the West Indies delayed by Covid-19 infections.

The cricket board said fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, 24, who tested positive on Monday was being replaced by 33-year-old Suranga Lakmal for the three one-day internationals and the three T20 matches.

The Twenty20s will be played on March 3, 5 and 7 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua while the ODIs will be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on March 10, 12 and 14.

Sri Lanka Cricket did not immediately name a squad for the two Tests also be at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium with the first game starting on March 21 and the second on March 29.

The tournament was delayed after coach Mickey Arthur and opening Test batsman Lahiru Thirimanne contracted coronavirus earlier this month.

Both have since recovered and have joined the tour to the West Indies.

One man not going to the Caribbean, however, is former Test player Chaminda Vaas who quit as fast bowling coach on Monday within days of his appointment.

Vaas, who only replaced Australian David Saker on Friday, resigned over a pay dispute.

Sri Lanka limited over squad:Dimuth Karunaratne (ODI captain), Dasun Shanaka (T20 captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandima, Angelo Mathews,Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananajaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka and Suranga Lakmal.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Sri Lanka Man Sandakan David Dasun Shanaka Asitha Fernando Lahiru Kumara March National University Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One last time: Daft Punk's five essential songs

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister advises PTI candidate to ask for re ..

2 minutes ago

Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets state ..

18 minutes ago

Rwandan opposition activist gunned down in South A ..

17 minutes ago

All over by summer? UK govt eyes return to normal ..

17 minutes ago

PML-N involves in vandalism to have grip in all el ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.