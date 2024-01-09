Sri Lanka names T20 squad for Zimbabwe series

Sri Lanka's cricket board on Tuesday named a 16-member squad led by Wanindu Hasaranga for the three-match T20 series against visiting Zimbabwe

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Sri Lanka's cricket board on Tuesday named a 16-member squad led by Wanindu Hasaranga for the three-match T20 series against visiting Zimbabwe.

Last week, Sri Lanka cricket said it would have different captains for the Test, one-day international, and Twenty20 formats of the game.

Both Test skipper Dhananjaya de Silva and ODI captain Kusal Mendis were also included in the T20 squad announced Tuesday.

The three T20 matches will start on January 14 and take place at two-day intervals.

The squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (captain), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara and Akila Dananjaya.