Sri Lanka Openers Hold Off England Attack In Test Struggle

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:45 PM

Sri Lanka openers hold off England attack in Test struggle

Kusal Perera hit a half century as Sri Lanka's openers resisted England's pace and spin attack Saturday after Joe Root's double century took the tourists to a mammoth 421

Galle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Kusal Perera hit a half century as Sri Lanka's openers resisted England's pace and spin attack Saturday after Joe Root's double century took the tourists to a mammoth 421.

Perera (55) and Lahiru Thirimanne (34) took Sri Lanka to 90-0 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the first Test in Galle, as the home side sought 287 to make England bat again.

Perera took a heavy blow on his right hand from a Mark Wood bouncer just before the break and looked to be struggling when he went off.

Earlier, Root made 228 of England's first innings total of 421 -- 26 runs short of his career best 254 scored against Pakistan in 2016. He was the last man out as seven England wickets fell in the morning session.

England are in Sri Lanka for two Tests that were postponed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

