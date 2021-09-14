UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Opt To Bat In 3rd T20 Against South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sri Lanka opt to bat in 3rd T20 against South Africa

Colombo, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat in his team's bid for a consolation win in the third and final Twenty20 international on Tuesday.

The hosts, who have already lost the series after being outplayed in the first two matches, have made three changes with Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka and Avishka Fernando included in the team in Colombo.

South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, have made just one change from their series-clinching win on Sunday. Wiaan Mulder replaces Anrigh Nortje.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Madhushanka, Maheesh Theekshana South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Kagiso Rabada, Bjorn Fortuin, Tabraiz Shamsi Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)tv umpire: Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).

Related Topics

Africa Sri Lanka Colombo Van South Africa Dhananjaya De Silva Dasun Shanaka Keshav Maharaj Tabraiz Shamsi Avishka Fernando Kumar Dharmasena Ruchira Palliyaguruge Ranjan Madugalle Sunday TV From

Recent Stories

To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Of ..

To celebrate 2nd anniversary, Abu Dhabi Exports Office reaches milestones enhanc ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mothe ..

UAE leaders condole UK Prime Minister on his mother&#039;s death

18 minutes ago
 Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Excitin ..

Going from ZERO to Hero: Infinix Kicks off Exciting New Corporate Partnership wi ..

25 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy to OIC

Al-Othaimeen Receives French Special Envoy to OIC

25 minutes ago
 Irthi’s Azyame graduates unveil their collection ..

Irthi’s Azyame graduates unveil their collections on Elevenish

33 minutes ago
 Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohamme ..

Africa humanitarian aid flights ordered by Mohammed bin Rashid reach Sudan and E ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.