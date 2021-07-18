UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Opt To Bat In First ODI Against India

Zeeshan Mehtab 43 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Sri Lanka opt to bat in first ODI against India

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat in the opening one-day international against India in Colombo with the limited-overs series starting after a delay due to coronavirus.

The matches -- three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals -- were rescheduled and the original start date of July 13 pushed back by five days after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sri Lankan camp.

Left-hand batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa will make his ODI debut for the hosts, who suffered an injury blow to regular captain Kusal Perera.

India, led by swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan, have handed ODI debuts to Indian Premier League stars Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

The tourists have many up and coming players in the squad as Virat Kohli's Test side are in England awaiting a five-match series in August and September.

Teams Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan India: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

