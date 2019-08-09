UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Recall Chandimal For New Zealand Test Squad

Sri Lanka on Friday recalled former skipper Dinesh Chandimal to the 15-member squad for the first Test against New Zealand, ending a six-month exile for the wicketkeeper-batsman

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka on Friday recalled former skipper Dinesh Chandimal to the 15-member squad for the first Test against New Zealand, ending a six-month exile for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

The 29-year-old was dropped after a poor series against Australia and missed the South African tour of Sri Lanka which the home side won 2-0.

Sri Lanka also recalled Akila Dananjaya who had been suspended from international cricket over a suspect bowling action. He returns after remodelling his action.

The first Test against New Zealand starts Wednesday at Galle. No squad has been named yet for the second Test starting August 22 in Colombo.

New Zealand will also play T20s on August 31, September 2 and September 6 during their tour.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dikwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

