Sri Lanka Restrict New Zealand Lead To 106 In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Spin dominated in classic Galle fashion on day three of the opening Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, as the tourists slumped to 124 for six at tea on Friday.

The Kiwis lost five wickets in the afternoon session, including the big wickets of captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor, as Sri Lanka deployed their three spinners throughout the extended session.

Left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, the man tipped to fill the boots ofSri Lankan legend Rangana Herath, struck a couple of massive blows in the second essay after failing to claim a wicket in the first innings.

