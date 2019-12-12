Sri Lanka score 263 for six on day two of rain-hit match

Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 72 as he helped Sri Lanka amass 263 for six on the rain-hit second day of the opening Test against Pakistan here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday

The 28-year-old, who has already made five half centuries and as many centuries in Tests, was looking well on course to hit another ton when rain coupled with bad light ensured that no further proceeding take place.

Earlier, Sri Lanka resumed their first innings from overnight score of 202 for five, but the first session lasted for just 7. 5 overs after which rain interrupted and stopped the match for almost three-and-a-half hours.

In total, only 18.2 overs were possible on the wet day two with Sri Lanka lost just one wicket of Niroshan Dickwella, who scored 33 off 63 balls with the help of four boundaries. Dhananjaya, who faced 131 balls for his 72 runs hammered 11 boundaries.

Pakistan's pacers bowled some quality bowling as they frequently beat Sri Lankan batsmen. However, de Silva controlled his nerves and managed in keeping his account ticking over. He hit first boundary of the day through the covers off 16-year-old Naseem Shah's first ball of the day. He continued picking up regular singles in the first session.

Naseem seemed at his best during this period as he continued beating the Sri Lankan pair of overnight. However, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who got the breakthrough for Pakistan, dismissing Dickwella at 33, who handed a sharp catch to Babar Azam at gully.

After Dickewella's departure just 12 further balls were possible as the umpires called it a day due to bad light and another spell of drizzle.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 263/6 (Dhananjaya de Silva 72 batting, Dimuth Karunaratne 59; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/47, Naseem Shah 2/75)