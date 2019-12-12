UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Score 263 For Six On Day Two Of Rain-hit Match

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Sri Lanka score 263 for six on day two of rain-hit match

Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 72 as he helped Sri Lanka amass 263 for six on the rain-hit second day of the opening Test against Pakistan here at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Dhananjaya de Silva was unbeaten on 72 as he helped Sri Lanka amass 263 for six on the rain-hit second day of the opening Test against Pakistan here at Pindi cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who has already made five half centuries and as many centuries in Tests, was looking well on course to hit another ton when rain coupled with bad light ensured that no further proceeding take place.

Earlier, Sri Lanka resumed their first innings from overnight score of 202 for five, but the first session lasted for just 7. 5 overs after which rain interrupted and stopped the match for almost three-and-a-half hours.

In total, only 18.2 overs were possible on the wet day two with Sri Lanka lost just one wicket of Niroshan Dickwella, who scored 33 off 63 balls with the help of four boundaries. Dhananjaya, who faced 131 balls for his 72 runs hammered 11 boundaries.

Pakistan's pacers bowled some quality bowling as they frequently beat Sri Lankan batsmen. However, de Silva controlled his nerves and managed in keeping his account ticking over. He hit first boundary of the day through the covers off 16-year-old Naseem Shah's first ball of the day. He continued picking up regular singles in the first session.

Naseem seemed at his best during this period as he continued beating the Sri Lankan pair of overnight. However, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who got the breakthrough for Pakistan, dismissing Dickwella at 33, who handed a sharp catch to Babar Azam at gully.

After Dickewella's departure just 12 further balls were possible as the umpires called it a day due to bad light and another spell of drizzle.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 263/6 (Dhananjaya de Silva 72 batting, Dimuth Karunaratne 59; Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/47, Naseem Shah 2/75)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Sri Lanka Babar Azam Dhananjaya De Silva Afridi From Best

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack in Niger

37 minutes ago

CNS Message On The Occasion Of Maritime Security W ..

45 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Inaugurates Maritime Centre Of Excel ..

58 minutes ago

Emirates Touches down in Mexico City

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Kenya President on Indepe ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts two rare manuscripts

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.