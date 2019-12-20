Sri Lanka score 271 to get 80-run first innings lead in Karachi Test

Dinesh Chandimal scored scintillating 74 runs to help Sri Lanka get an 80-run first innings lead against Pakistan on day two of the second Test at National Stadium, Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Dinesh Chandimal scored scintillating 74 runs to help Sri Lanka get an 80-run first innings lead against Pakistan on day two of the second Test at National Stadium, Karachi on Friday.

The match, however, remained evenly poised as pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took his maiden five-wicket haul, while Mohammad Abbas claimed four wickets to wrap up the visitors' innings at 271.

Sri Lanka, began the day 64/3 and when their score reached to 78 Lasith Embuldeniya, who was sent in as the nightwatchman the other day was dismissed by seasoned Mohammad Abbas for 13. The next to go was Angelo Mathews, who handed over a catch to Mohammad Rizwan off Afridi's bowling when Sri Lanka were at 80.

Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva built up the innings with a 67-run partnership before the latter was caught by Abbas off the bowling of Afridi when the score was 147.

Niroshan Dickwella scored 21 runs before he was dispatched by Abbas. Chandimal and Dilruwan Perera put up resistance to take Sri Lanka's total to 235, but Chandimal was caught by Shan Masood at point off Haris Sohail's bowling. His 74 came off 143 balls with the help of 10 boundaries. Dilruwan, who was looking well on course to score half century was trapped Ibw on 48 by Afridi when Sri Lanka were at 271. Sri Lanka's last wicket also fell on the same score as Lahiru Kumara, who had faced just balls was clean bowled by Afridi.

Pakistan got off a flying start in the second innings as they were on 57 without loss when the play was stopped due to bad light. Abid Ali scored brisk 35 off 42 balls with help of four boundaries, while Shan Masood made 21 off 42 balls.