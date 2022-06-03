Sri Lanka scores 73 runs after 25 balls in 2nd ODI

(@Abdulla99267510)

The visitors need 175 runs off 150 balls for victory.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2022) Sri Lanka scored 73 runs after 25 overs in a bid to chase the target of 254 runs in the second ODI of the series.

Earlier, Opening batter Sidra Ameen starred with a century as Pakistan women’s cricket team set a commendable target of 254.

Sidra and Muneeba Ali completely dislodged the Sri Lankan bowling attack and made a firm stand of 152 runs before the right-arm medium pacer Oshadi Ranasinghe sent the latter to the pavilion in the 36th over. Muneeba scores 56 runs off 100 which included three boundaries.

On other hand, Sidra continued with her inspiring knock and maintained partnership with Bismah Maroof of 78 runs.

The skipper, however, remained not-out 36 runs off 43 balls and Nida also remained unbeaten with her 10. Both the playees wrapped up the innings for Pakistan.

Sri Lankan bowlers, failed to crack through the solid batting of Pakistan women’s team. Apart of Dilhari and Ranasinghe no other bowler managed to get a wicket.

Pakitan’s women’s team, with lead of 1-0 in three matches series is ahead of Sri Lanka.