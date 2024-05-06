Open Menu

Sri Lanka, Scotland Qualify For Women's T20 World Cup

Published May 06, 2024

Sri Lanka, Scotland qualify for women's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka survived a scare against the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to secure the last place at this year's women's T20 World Cup, after Scotland also booked a spot at the tournament

Sri Lanka survived a scare against the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to secure the last place at this year's women's T20 World Cup, after Scotland also booked a spot at the tournament.

In the second semi-final of the global qualifying event in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka posted 149-6 batting first, with Vishmi Gunaratne top-scoring with 45.

Sri Lanka, seventh in the world T20I rankings, were in trouble for much of the UAE's chase, but the hosts fell away after the dismissal of captain Esha Oza for a 44-ball 66, finishing on 134-7 to lose by 15 runs.

Chamari Athapaththu's side will head into the World Cup, to be held in Bangladesh in October, with hopes of getting out of the group stage for the first time after a historic T20 series win over former world champions England last year.

Earlier, 14th-ranked Scotland qualified for a maiden women's World Cup by cruising to an eight-wicket win over Ireland.

Captain Kathryn Bryce took 4-8 from four overs as Ireland were restricted to just 110-9 batting first.

"It's unbelievable, I feel like we've worked so hard for this for so long, and had our share of disappointments," Sarah Bryce, who was at the crease with sister Kathryn when her team secured victory, told Cricket Scotland.

"To finally get over the line, it makes me well up every time I start thinking about it, we're actually going to a World Cup."

Bryce made a 29-ball 35 not out after Megan McColl's fifty, as Scotland chased down their target with 3.4 overs to spare.

Scotland will meet Sri Lanka in Tuesday's qualifying final, with the winners to join holders Australia, India, New Zealand and Pakistan in Group A at the main event which runs from October 3-20.

The qualifying runners-up will play Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies in Group B.

