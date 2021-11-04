UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Send Champions West Indies Out Of T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 11:50 PM

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by 20 runs at the T20 World Cup on Thursday, confirming the defending champions' elimination from the tournament.

Chasing 190 to win, West Indies reached 169-8 in their 20 overs, leaving Australia and South Africa to fight for the final semi-final spot from Group 1 where leaders England are already effectively through.

Charith Asalanka (68) and Pathum Nissanka (51) led already-eliminated Sri Lanka to 189-3 before Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for West Indies with a career-best unbeaten 81.

