UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka 'shattered' After 250 Days In Bubble, Says Coach

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:13 PM

Sri Lanka 'shattered' after 250 days in bubble, says coach

Sri Lanka bow out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday with coach Mickey Arthur claiming the team is "shattered" after 250 days in the last 11 months spent locked in a Covid-19 bubble

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka bow out of the T20 World Cup on Thursday with coach Mickey Arthur claiming the team is "shattered" after 250 days in the last 11 months spent locked in a Covid-19 bubble.

Sri Lanka, who were champions in 2014, tackle 2016 winners West Indies in their final group game having won just one of their four Super 12 matches.

They also had to play three qualifying games in the first week of the tournament last month.

"The guys are absolutely shattered. They've given their all for this campaign," said Arthur.

Before arriving for the World Cup, Sri Lanka played T20 series in West Indies and England and hosted India and South Africa.

"We've been on the road for a long time. In the last 11 months we've been in bubbles for about 250 days," added Arthur.

"And these guys are shattered mentally and physically. But they're up for tomorrow because they want to end on a high.

" Sri Lanka got their Super 12 campaign off to a flying start with a five-wicket win over fellow qualifiers Bangladesh.

However, they then lost by four wickets to South Africa and seven wickets against Australia before being edged out facing England by 26 runs.

There have been individual highlights.

Four of their batsmen have made half-centuries with 23-year-old opener Pathum Nissanka grabbing two fifties.

Wanindu Hasaranga, the team's 24-year-old leg spinner, has been one of the tournament's revelations with 14 wickets at a staggering average of just under 10.

"I think we've shaken up teams. I think we've pushed teams," said Arthur.

"We've got some very good young players who just need consistency in message. They need consistency in selection. And they need to be given a platform to go and play.

"I think we've allowed them wings to fly. Those seeds will start to turn into some pretty good flowers."

Related Topics

India T20 World Australia Bangladesh Sri Lanka Road Young South Africa 2016 All Coach

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Minister of Culture

3 minutes ago
 Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, reg ..

Dengue surveillance teams check 869,553 sites, registered 271 FIRs

2 minutes ago
 Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 year ..

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 years of creativity

18 minutes ago
 Russia's Climate Envoy Wants to Discuss Sanctions ..

Russia's Climate Envoy Wants to Discuss Sanctions Relief From Climate Projects W ..

2 minutes ago
 UK to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination for Health W ..

UK to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers Starting Spring - Repor ..

2 minutes ago
 World Becoming Tripolar With US, Russia, China as ..

World Becoming Tripolar With US, Russia, China as Main Powers - Top US General

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.