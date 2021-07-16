UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Skipper Perera Injured For India Series

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:55 PM

Sri Lanka skipper Perera injured for India series

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera sprained his shoulder in training and will miss a one-day series against India starting Sunday, cricket authorities said

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera sprained his shoulder in training and will miss a one-day series against India starting Sunday, cricket authorities said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman will miss three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches after, Sri Lanka Cricket said Friday.

Fast bowler Binura Fernando was also injured during practice on Thursday and will miss the 50 over games, the board added.

Perera, 30, had already been under pressure even before his injury because of Sri Lanka's poor performances, and was tipped to be replaced as captain by all-rounder Dasun Shanaka.

Sri Lanka's preparations have already been disrupted by the positive Covid-19 test by batting coach Grant Flower after the team returned from matches in England.

Three Sri Lankan players, including vice-captain Kusal Mendis, were sent home early after they left the team's bio-secure hotel for a night out ahead of the first one-day international.

The three players and Flower face an investigation into allegations that they breached the Covid-19 restrictions in England.

The India matches were delayed by five days to July 18 following the positive tests by the coach and a team data analyst.

Related Topics

India Cricket Injured Poor Sri Lanka Hotel Binura Fernando Dasun Shanaka Kusal Mendis July Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

PM says he will bring cricket to Uzbekistan

3 minutes ago

Pakistan to play re-conciliatory role for peace in ..

9 minutes ago

U.S. import, export prices up in June

1 minute ago

EU disease agency predicts spike in Covid cases by ..

1 minute ago

AU urges push on continental integration to drive ..

1 minute ago

Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4705 against USD Friday

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.