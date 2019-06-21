UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Suffer Fernando Blow After Early Collapse Against England

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:20 PM

Sri Lanka suffer Fernando blow after early collapse against England

Avishka Fernando marked his first appearance of the World Cup with an impressive array of shots only to fall just shy of a fifty as Sri Lanka slumped to 62-3 against England at Headingley on Friday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Avishka Fernando marked his first appearance of the World Cup with an impressive array of shots only to fall just shy of a fifty as Sri Lanka slumped to 62-3 against England at Headingley on Friday.

Sri Lanka, who won the toss, were in dire straits at three for two before the 21-year-old Fernando, in just his seventh one-day international, counter-attacked with a dashing 49 in this group match.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and decided to bat first on a good pitch of even bounce under sunny skies -- a welcome sight at a World Cup marred by washouts.

But the skipper fell for one when, off the last ball of the second over, he edged a delivery from fast bowler Jofra Archer that cut away to wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

And two balls later, without another run on the board, Kusal Perera slashed Chris Woakes to third man where Moeen Ali, in his 100th ODI, held a safe catch.

But number three batsman Fernando hit 14 runs off one Archer over with a drive on the up followed by a hooked six and a cover-driven four.

Woakes did not escape either, with Fernando driving him for another boundary.

And off the penultimate delivery off the 10-over powerplay, Fernando hooked Archer for a six out of the ground that saw the umpires call for a replacement ball.

But Fernando gave his wicket away when he fell in similar fashion to Perera, with an uppercut off Mark Wood caught by Adil Rashid at third man.

It was the end of a 39-ball innings featuring two sixes and six fours, with Sri Lanka now 62-3 in the 13th over.

England, third in the table, will go ahead of leaders Australia if they defeat Sri Lanka, currently sixth in the standings.

The top four sides at the end of the 10-team round-robin group stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

Related Topics

World Australia Sri Lanka Rashid Man Jos Avishka Fernando National University From Top

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

8 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

8 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

8 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

15 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

13 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.