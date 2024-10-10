Sri Lanka Team Confirms Participation In Cross Country Athletics C’ship
Muhammad Rameez Published October 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Sri Lanka team has confirmed its participation in the Cross Country Athletics Championship to be held in November, marking the country’s debut in organizing this prestigious event.
According to Chairman South Asia Athletics Major Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi the championship will be held on November 24 in Pakistan.
He said the venue of the championship will be announced in a few days. The government has also issued NOC to organize the championship, he said.
Sahi said there are two men’s categories in the championship including men’s senior and under-20 competitions.
Seven nations will compete in the event including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan, he said.
