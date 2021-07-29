Sri Lanka thrash India to clinch T20 series 2-1

Sri Lanka hammered India by seven wickets in the deciding Twenty20 international to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Thursday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka hammered India by seven wickets in the deciding Twenty20 international to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Thursday.

Chasing a paltry 82 for victory, Sri Lanka romped home with 33 balls to spare with Dhananjaya de Silva, on 23, and Wanindu Hasaranga, on 14, unbeaten in Colombo.

Hasaranga, a leg-spinner, set up the win as he celebrated his 24th birthday by picking four wickets to limit India to 81-8 while batting first.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday bounced back from an opening loss to win the second match, delayed by one day due after India's Krunal Pandya tested positive for coronavirus putting him in isolation along with eight close contacts.