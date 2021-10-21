UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Thrash Ireland To Reach Super 12s Of T20 World Cup

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:01 AM

Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by 70 runs to register their second successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday and qualify for the Super 12 stage

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka thrashed Ireland by 70 runs to register their second successive win in the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday and qualify for the Super 12 stage.

Wanindu Hasaranga, who smashed 71, and Pathum Nissanka, who made 61, put on a key stand of 123 to guide Sri Lanka to 171 for seven after being in trouble at 8-3 in the first-round match in Abu Dhabi.

Their bowlers, led by spinner Maheesh Theekshana who returned figures of 3-17, then turned on the heat to bowl out Ireland for 101 in 18.3 overs.

