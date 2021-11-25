UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies By 187 Runs In First Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:47 PM

Hosts Sri Lanka thrashed the West Indies by 187 runs in the first cricket Test at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Hosts Sri Lanka thrashed the West Indies by 187 runs in the first cricket Test at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 348, West Indies were bowled out for 160 before tea on the final day.

