Sri Lanka thrash West Indies by 187 runs in first Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Hosts Sri Lanka thrashed the West Indies by 187 runs in the first cricket Test at the Galle International Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 348, West Indies were bowled out for 160 before tea on the final day.