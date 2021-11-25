UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Thrash West Indies By 187 Runs In First Test

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 02:27 PM

Sri Lanka thrash West Indies by 187 runs in first Test

Hosts Sri Lanka thrashed the West Indies by 187 runs in the first cricket Test in Galle on Thursday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Hosts Sri Lanka thrashed the West Indies by 187 runs in the first cricket Test in Galle on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 348, West Indies were bowled out for 160 before tea on the final day.

Sri Lanka secured a 156-run first-innings lead and set the visitors a mountainous 348 to win at the Galle International Stadium.

Reeling on 52 for six at the end of day four, the West Indies clung on in the opening session but collapsed after lunch.

Lasith Embuldeniya finished with a five-wicket haul while Ramesh Mendis complemented him well with four scalps.

Nkrumah Bonner was unbeaten on 68 for the tourists -- one of only three West Indies batsmen to make it into double figures in their second innings, the others being Joshua Da Silva, who made 54, and Rahkeem Cornwall with 13.

The second Test begins on Monday, also in Galle.

str/stu/pst

Related Topics

Cricket Sri Lanka Cornwall Galle Lead Galle International Stadium

Recent Stories

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial p ..

Hina pervaiz Butt moves resolution on provincial posts and services

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers i ..

Pakistan needs to rely on specialised cricketers in next T20 CWC: Wahab Riaz

50 seconds ago
 Kaira visits Sheikh Rashid's residence, condoles s ..

Kaira visits Sheikh Rashid's residence, condoles sad demise of brother

51 seconds ago
 Embuldeniya stars as Sri Lanka thrash West Indies

Embuldeniya stars as Sri Lanka thrash West Indies

3 minutes ago
 PCB invites 21 U19 probables for training camp

PCB invites 21 U19 probables for training camp

14 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Fled Opposition Activists Created ..

Lukashenko Says Fled Opposition Activists Created Plan on Belarus Destabilizatio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.