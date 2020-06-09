UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka To Host Asia Cup T20 Tournament, Shammi Silva

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 04:38 PM

Sri Lanka to host Asia Cup T20 tournament, Shammi Silva

Shammi Silva says PCB has given green signal to Sri Lanka to host Asia CupT20 tournament from Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2020) Sri Lanka cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva said that they received the green signal to host Asia Cup T20 tournament from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) here Tuesday.

Shammi Silva said they held discussion with Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) and they signaled to them to host the edition of Asia Cup T20 tournament from Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

“We took up this matter with Pakistan Cricket Board and they have nodded to host this edition amid fears of Coronavirus,” said Shamim Silva, pointing out that they had online ACC meeting with the PCB on Monday.

‘Now, we have to discuss with the government about hosting the event,” said Shamim Silva, adding that they would present proper plan by involving medical official about how to management and host this event amid fears of Coronavirus.

Six teams will play the tournament including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka and Afghanistan while winner of the qualifying tournament to be played among other Asian nations. On other hand, India is the defending champion.

Earlier, the right to host the tournament was given to Pakistan in December 2018.

