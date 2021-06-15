UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka To Host Asia/Oceania Group II Event

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 12:46 PM

Sri Lanka would host the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Asia/Oceania Group II Event B after the International Tennis Federation relocated the event from Malaysia in light of the nation's current situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka would host the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Asia/Oceania Group II Event B after the International Tennis Federation relocated the event from Malaysia in light of the nation's current situation relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nine competing nations Cambodia, Hong Kong, Iran, Malaysia, Oman, Pacific Oceania, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and Vietnam would face off in Colombo from August 10-14, competing for the chance to gain promotion to Asia/Oceania Group I in 2022, says a press release issued here.

The Billie Jean King Cup Committee took the decision to relocate the event from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in response to the logistical issues posed by the host nation's COVID-19 quarantine protocols.

The event was initially scheduled to be played in June before being postponed due to the restrictions.

The move to Colombo also means a switch in court surface, with the hosts holding the event on clay at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association Complex.

The nine teams would be drawn into two round-robin groups, with the winners of each group contesting a promotion play-off. One nation will advance to Asia/Oceania Group I alongside New Zealand, winners of Event A in February 2020.

