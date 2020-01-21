Sri Lanka to host West Indies for limited overs series

Sri Lanka will host the West Indies for a limited overs series of three One Day Internationals and two T20 matches from next month, the cricket board said Tuesday

The Windies are due in Sri Lanka on February 10 and return after the final T20 match on March 6.

The schedule: February 22: First ODI, Sinhalese sports Club, Colombo February 26: Second ODI, day/night at Hambantota March 1: Third ODI, day/night at KandyMarch 4: First T20, KandyMarch 6: Second T20, Kandy