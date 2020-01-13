UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka To Play Two Tests In Zimbabwe

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:52 PM

Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka's cricket team will leave for Zimbabwe on Thursday to play a two-match Test series -- the first since the African host nation's suspension was lifted by the ICC

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's cricket team will leave for Zimbabwe on Thursday to play a two-match Test series -- the first since the African host nation's suspension was lifted by the ICC.

Both Tests will be held in Harare, the first from Sunday and the second starting on January 27th, Sri Lanka's cricket board said.

The board is yet to announce Sri Lanka's Test squad for the two matches.

Zimbabwe last played a Test match in November 2018 when they toured Bangladesh.

The country was barred from ICC events in July last year because of political interference but was readmitted by the International Cricket Council three months later.

Political turmoil within the sport and a string of humiliating performances led Zimbabwe to suspend their Test involvement in 2005, although they continued to play one-day internationals and Twenty20 internationals.

They returned to Test cricket in 2011 but are languishing in 11th place in the rankings, one ahead of Ireland.

Sixth-ranked Sri Lanka last month became the first nation to tour Pakistan since 2009.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Bangladesh Sri Lanka Harare Ireland Zimbabwe January July November Sunday 2018 From

Recent Stories

Pakistan has 'political will' to affect change for ..

18 seconds ago

PCB's Chief Financial Officer Badar M. Khan Offic ..

20 seconds ago

LHC sets aside special court verdict against Perve ..

26 minutes ago

Macron urges 'credible, lasting' Libya ceasefire

22 seconds ago

Once more onto the bridge: Captain Picard returns ..

2 minutes ago

National Skills University provides employment opp ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.