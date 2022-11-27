Sri Lanka V Afghanistan 2nd ODI Scores
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 27, 2022 | 10:10 PM
Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Sunday: Afghanistan 228 all out in 48.2 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 68, Rahmat Shah 58, Mohammad Nabi 41; Kasun Rajitha 3-31) Sri Lanka 10-0 2.4 overs (Pathum Nissanka 3, Kusal Mendis 2) Toss: AfghanistanResult: Match abandoned due to rainSeries: Afghanistan lead three-match series 1-0