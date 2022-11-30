UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka V Afghanistan 3rd ODI Scores

November 30, 2022

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Brief scores from the third and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third and final one-day international between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Pallekele on Wednesday: Afghanistan 313-8 in 50 overs (Ibrahim Zadran 162, Najibullah Zadran 77; Kasun Rajitha 3-60) Sri Lanka 314-6 (Charith Asalanka 83 not out, Kusal Mendis 67, Dinuth Wellalage 31 not out; Rashid Khan 4-37) Toss: AfghanistanResult: Sri Lanka won by four wicketsSeries: Three-match series ends level at 1-1

