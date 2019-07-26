Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday: Sri Lanka A

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday: Sri Lanka A.

Fernando c Soumya b Shafiul 7 D. Karunaratne c Mustafizur b Mehidy 36 K. Perera c Mustafizur b Soumya 111 K. Mendis c Mushfiqur b Rubel 43 A. Mathews c Sabbir b Mustafizur 48 L. Thirimanne c Soumya b Mustafizur 25 T.

Perera c Soumya b Shafiul 2 D. de Silva c Sabbir b Shafiul 18 L. Malinga not out 6 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (lb1 nb1 w16) 18 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 314-8 Did not bat: L.

Kumara Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Fernando), 2-107 (Karunaratne), 3-207 (K.

Perera), 4-212 (Mendis), 5-272 (Thirimanne), 6-276 (T. Perera), 7-302 (Mathews), 8-309 ( D. de Silva) Bowling: Shafiul 9-0-62-3 (w5), Mehidy 9-0-56-1, Rubel 9-0-54-1 (w2), Mosaddek 7-0-45-0, Mustafizur 10-0-75-2(w4, nb1), Soumya 5-0-17-1, Mahmudullah 1-0-4-0, Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI) tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA) Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG) afp