UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka V Bangladesh First ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 06:48 PM

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh first ODI scoreboard

Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday: Sri Lanka A

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Scoreboard of the first one-day international between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday: Sri Lanka A.

Fernando c Soumya b Shafiul 7 D. Karunaratne c Mustafizur b Mehidy 36 K. Perera c Mustafizur b Soumya 111 K. Mendis c Mushfiqur b Rubel 43 A. Mathews c Sabbir b Mustafizur 48 L. Thirimanne c Soumya b Mustafizur 25 T.

Perera c Soumya b Shafiul 2 D. de Silva c Sabbir b Shafiul 18 L. Malinga not out 6 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (lb1 nb1 w16) 18 Total (eight wickets; 50 overs) 314-8 Did not bat: L.

Kumara Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Fernando), 2-107 (Karunaratne), 3-207 (K.

Perera), 4-212 (Mendis), 5-272 (Thirimanne), 6-276 (T. Perera), 7-302 (Mathews), 8-309 ( D. de Silva) Bowling: Shafiul 9-0-62-3 (w5), Mehidy 9-0-56-1, Rubel 9-0-54-1 (w2), Mosaddek 7-0-45-0, Mustafizur 10-0-75-2(w4, nb1), Soumya 5-0-17-1, Mahmudullah 1-0-4-0, Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI) tv Umpire: Marais Erasmus (SA) Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG) afp

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Colombo Mahmudullah Marais Erasmus Chris Broad R. Premadasa Stadium TV

Recent Stories

Truck ploughs into DR Congo roadside market, killi ..

48 seconds ago

Iniesta ready for face-off against ex-team Barcelo ..

49 seconds ago

China landslide death toll rises to 26

51 seconds ago

Tears as French hope Pinot pulls out of Tour

57 seconds ago

Kashmir issue requires a democratic solution refle ..

9 minutes ago

UVAS holds stakeholders meeting of Industry Liaiso ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.