UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka V England 1st Test Scorecard

Zeeshan Mehtab 53 seconds ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 01:39 PM

Sri Lanka v England 1st Test scorecard

Scores at the end of final day of of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle on Monday

Galle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Scores at the end of final day of of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle on Monday: Sri Lanka 1st innings 135 (D. Chandimal 28; D.

Bess 5-30, S. Broad 3-20) England 1st innings 421 (J. Root 228; J. Bairstow 47) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 359 (L. Thirimanne 111, A. Mathews 71; J. Leach 5-122) England 2nd innings (overnight 38 for three) Z.

Crawley c Mendis b Embuldeniya 8 D. Sibley b Embuldeniya 2 J. Bairstow not out 35 J. Root run out 1 D.

Lawrence not out 21 Extras (b4, lb5) 9 Total (24.2 overs) 76 Did not bat: J. Buttler, S. Curran, D.

Bess, J. Leach, M. Wood, S. Broad Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Sibley), 2-12 (Crawley), 3-14 (Root) Bowling: Embuldeniya 12-3-29-2, D. Perera 11.2-2-34-0, De Silva 1-0-4-0 result: England won by seven wickets Series: England won the first match of the two-match series Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)tv umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Galle Lawrence Kumar Dharmasena Ruchira Palliyaguruge Ranjan Madugalle TV

Recent Stories

Family of varsity’ female student refuses to tak ..

9 minutes ago

“Sound Spirit” a live musical performance feat ..

20 minutes ago

Govt to table DRAP act amendment bill in Parliamen ..

56 seconds ago

Mattress, McDonald's, moaning: tennis tactics for ..

58 seconds ago

Calls abroad grow for release of Putin critic Nava ..

59 seconds ago

UN chief calls for protection of civilians as viol ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.