Sri Lanka v England 1st Test scorecard

Scores at the end of final day of of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle on Monday

Galle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Scores at the end of final day of of the first Test between Sri Lanka and England at Galle on Monday: Sri Lanka 1st innings 135 (D. Chandimal 28; D.

Bess 5-30, S. Broad 3-20) England 1st innings 421 (J. Root 228; J. Bairstow 47) Sri Lanka 2nd innings 359 (L. Thirimanne 111, A. Mathews 71; J. Leach 5-122) England 2nd innings (overnight 38 for three) Z.

Crawley c Mendis b Embuldeniya 8 D. Sibley b Embuldeniya 2 J. Bairstow not out 35 J. Root run out 1 D.

Lawrence not out 21 Extras (b4, lb5) 9 Total (24.2 overs) 76 Did not bat: J. Buttler, S. Curran, D.

Bess, J. Leach, M. Wood, S. Broad Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Sibley), 2-12 (Crawley), 3-14 (Root) Bowling: Embuldeniya 12-3-29-2, D. Perera 11.2-2-34-0, De Silva 1-0-4-0 result: England won by seven wickets Series: England won the first match of the two-match series Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)tv umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)