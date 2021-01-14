UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka V England First Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:36 PM

Sri Lanka v England first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after Sri Lanka's first innings on the opening day of the first Test against England in Galle on Thursday

Galle (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Scoreboard after Sri Lanka's first innings on the opening day of the first Test against England in Galle on Thursday: Sri Lanka L. Thirimanne c Bairstow b Broad 4 K.

Perera c Root b Bess 20 K. Mendis c Buttler b Broad 0 A. Mathews c Root b Broad 27 D. Chandimal c Curran b Leach 28 N. Dickwella c Sibley b Bess 12 D. Shanaka c Buttler b Bess 23 W. Hasaranga b Bess 19 D.

Perera b Bess 0 L. Embuldeniya run out Leach 0 A. Fernando not out 0 Extras (b1, nb1) 2 Total (46.

1 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Thirimanne), 2-16 (Mendis), 3-25 (K. Perera), 4-81 (Mathews), 5-81 (Chandimal), 6-105 (Dickwella), 7-126 (Shanaka), 8-126 (D.

Perera), 9-130 (Embuldeniya), 10-135 (Hasaranga) Bowling: Broad 9-3-20-3, Curran 4-2-8-0, Wood 6-1-21-0, Bess 10.1-3-30-5, Leach 17-2-55-1 (nb1) England: Joe Root (capt), Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart BroadToss: Sri Lanka

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Jos Galle Lawrence

Recent Stories

Current year to be game changer for Made in Pakist ..

30 seconds ago

Jewellery's exports increases 85.66%

32 seconds ago

Local POL production increases by 1.50% during Jul ..

34 seconds ago

KP food safety authority imposes fine on eateries ..

35 seconds ago

Republican Congresswoman Vows to File Articles of ..

37 seconds ago

Indian troops killing innocent Kashmiris in fake e ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.