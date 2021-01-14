Sri Lanka v England first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard after Sri Lanka's first innings on the opening day of the first Test against England in Galle on Thursday

Sri Lanka L. Thirimanne c Bairstow b Broad 4 K.

Perera c Root b Bess 20 K. Mendis c Buttler b Broad 0 A. Mathews c Root b Broad 27 D. Chandimal c Curran b Leach 28 N. Dickwella c Sibley b Bess 12 D. Shanaka c Buttler b Bess 23 W. Hasaranga b Bess 19 D.

Perera b Bess 0 L. Embuldeniya run out Leach 0 A. Fernando not out 0 Extras (b1, nb1) 2 Total (46.

1 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Thirimanne), 2-16 (Mendis), 3-25 (K. Perera), 4-81 (Mathews), 5-81 (Chandimal), 6-105 (Dickwella), 7-126 (Shanaka), 8-126 (D.

Perera), 9-130 (Embuldeniya), 10-135 (Hasaranga) Bowling: Broad 9-3-20-3, Curran 4-2-8-0, Wood 6-1-21-0, Bess 10.1-3-30-5, Leach 17-2-55-1 (nb1) England: Joe Root (capt), Zak Crawley, Dominic Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Stuart BroadToss: Sri Lanka