Sri Lanka v New Zealand first Test scoreboard

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the end of Sri Lanka's first innings on day three of the first Test against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

New Zealand first innings 249 all out Sri Lanka first innings (227 for seven overnight) D. Karunaratne lbw b Patel 39 L. Thirimanne st Watling b Patel 10 K. Mendis c Taylor b Patel 53 A. Mathews c Taylor b Patel 50 K. Perera c Santner b Boult 1 D. de Silva c & b Patel 5 N. Dickwella c Williamson b Somerville 61 A. Dananjaya c Taylor b Somerville 0 S. Lakmal b Boult 40 L.

Embuldeniya lbw b Somerville 5 L. Kumara not out 0 Extras: (w 1, b 1, lb 1) 3 Total: (all out, 93.2 overs, 395 minutes) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Thirimanne), 2-66 (Karunaratne), 3-143 (Mendis), 4-144 (Perera), 5-155 (De Silva), 6-158 (Mathews), 7-161 (Dananjaya), 8-242 (Lakmal), 9-262 (Dickwella), 10-267 (Embuldeniya) Bowling: Boult 20-4-45-2 (1w), Southee 7-3-17-0, Somerville 22.2-3-83-3, Patel 33-6-89-5, Santner 11-0-31-0.

Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (England)Third umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)