Sri Lanka V New Zealand First Test Scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Friday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on day three of the first Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Friday.

New Zealand first innings 249 all out Sri Lanka first innings (227 for seven overnight) D. Karunaratne lbw b Patel 39 L. Thirimanne st Watling b Patel 10 K. Mendis c Taylor b Patel 53 A. Mathews c Taylor b Patel 50 K. Perera c Santner b Boult 1 D. de Silva c & b Patel 5 N. Dickwella c Williamson b Somerville 61 A. Dananjaya c Taylor b Somerville 0 S. Lakmal b Boult 40 L. Embuldeniya lbw b Somerville 5 L. Kumara not out 0 Extras: (w 1, b 1, lb 1) 3 Total: (all out, 93.2 overs, 395 minutes) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-27 (Thirimanne), 2-66 (Karunaratne), 3-143 (Mendis), 4-144 (Perera), 5-155 (De Silva), 6-158 (Mathews), 7-161 (Dananjaya), 8-242 (Lakmal), 9-262 (Dickwella), 10-267 (Embuldeniya) Bowling: Boult 20-4-45-2 (1w), Southee 7-3-17-0, Somerville 22-3-83-3, Patel 33-6-89-5, Santner 11-0-31-0.

New Zealand second innings J. Raval c Karunaratne b De Silva 4 T. Latham c Thirimanne b Dananjaya 45 K. Williamson c Perera b Embuldeniya 4 R. Taylor c De Silva b Embuldeniya 3 H. Nicholls c Mendis b De Silva 26 B.J. Watling not out 63 M. Santner c Lakmal b Embuldeniya 12 T. Southee st Dickwella b Embuldeniya 23 W. Somerville not out 5 Extras: (nb 2, b 4, lb 4) 10 Total: (for seven wickets, 76 overs, 289 minutes) 195 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Raval), 2-20 (Williamson), 3-25 (Taylor), 4-81 (Latham), 5-98 (Nicholls), 6-124 (Santner), 7-178 (Southee).

To bat: Trent Boult and Ajaz Patel.

Bowling: Lakmal 8-1-25-0 (2nb), Dananjaya 24-3-56-1, De Silva 10-3-16-2, Embuldeniya 29-3-71-4, Kumara 5-0-19-0.

Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth (England) Third umpire: Bruce Oxenford (Australia)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)afp

